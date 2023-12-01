Breaking News
Mumbai: Ram Karan Yadav takes charge as GM of Central Railway

Updated on: 01 December,2023 01:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Senior Indian Railway official Ram Karan Yadav has been appointed as the general manager of the Central Railway

Mumbai: Ram Karan Yadav takes charge as GM of Central Railway

Ram Karan Yadav. Pic/Central Railway/X

Mumbai: Ram Karan Yadav takes charge as GM of Central Railway
Senior Indian Railway official Ram Karan Yadav has been appointed as the general manager of the Central Railway (CR), reported the PTI.


Ram Karan Yadav, a 1986 batch Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer, took charge of the office on Friday, the Central Railway stated in a release.


Before joining the Central Railway, Yadav was the director general of the Indian Railways Institute of Civil Engineering (IRICEN) Pune.
The senior officer has replaced Naresh Lalwani, who retired from the post on Thursday.


Ram Karan Yadav graduated in civil engineering with honours from IIT Roorkee in 1985 and joined the Railways in March 1988. He also earned an M.Tech (Soil Mechanics & Foundation Engineering) from IIT Delhi in 1987.

Ram Karan Yadav has served in various posts in the Western, North Eastern, Central and Eastern divisions of the Railways apart from working with IRICEN Pune, Rail Indian Technical and Economic Service (RITES) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Meanwhile, Naresh Lalwani, the General Manager of Central Railway retired on November 30, 2023, marking the culmination of an exemplary 38-year career in Indian Railways, an official said.

Having assumed office on January 25, 2023, Lalwani, the Indian Railway Engineering Service officer has been instrumental in steering Central Railway to remarkable achievements. During his tenure Central Railway achieved Rs.10103.72 crore from passenger and freight earnings during the period April to October 2023, showcasing 16.67 per cent increase compared to the Rs. 8659.77 crores during same period in 2022. 

Central Railway has sustained its leadership position in ticket checking among all Zonal Railways, with 27.32 Lakh cases of ticketless, Irregular Travel, unbooked luggage passengers and realised fine of Rs. 176.17 Crores for the financial year 2023-24 from April to October 2023. 

The Central Railway loaded record 49.03 million tons during the period April to October 2023, showcasing an 11.50 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Central Railway completed construction of 147.77 km new lines/ doubling project in this financial year. Total Central Railway section running with 130 kmph is now- 1206.73 km such as Igatpuri- Nashik- Bhusawal – Akola – Wardha- Badnera – Nagpur, Wardha – Ballarashah and Pune - Daund route.

(with PTI inputs)

