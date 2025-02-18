The Academy will also offer various facilities like art presentations, art education, art appreciation, and art-related employment creation



Ravindra Natya Mandir and P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy in Mumbai will reopen for theater lovers on February 28, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Public Works Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale, Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Member of Parliament Anil Desai, and Member of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Sawant, among other dignitaries, it said.

The event will take place at 6 pm on February 28.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar invited Mumbaikars to attend the grand reopening ceremony during a press conference held on Tuesday.

Before the press conference, Ashish Shelar unveiled the new logo of P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy. The event was attended by the Chief Minister’s Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department, Vikas Kharge, Deputy Secretary Nanda Raut, and Minal Jogalekar, Director of the P.L. Deshpande Kala Academy.

Speaking during the logo unveiling, Ashish Shelar mentioned that the new, attractive logo reflects the Academy’s essence, which includes folk arts, classical arts, visual arts, and performing arts, and the availability of modern theater facilities, the statement said.

Ashish Shelar highlighted that since its inception, the P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy has nurtured generations of artists and art enthusiasts.

He stated that the Academy provides emerging artists with the opportunity to showcase their work and also helps talented individuals further develop their artistic abilities. The Academy will also offer various facilities like art presentations, art education, art appreciation, and art-related employment creation.

"Soon, 20 different certificate and degree courses related to the arts will be available for aspiring artists," the statement said.

Shelar also highlighted the facilities at the complex, including Ravindra Natya Mandir, two small theaters, five exhibition halls, and 15 rehearsal halls. These amenities will be further upgraded, providing modern features and advanced sound systems. Both theaters will be revamped to meet the latest standards, with top-notch sound equipment and interior decor tailored for theater and Marathi cinema.