Mumbai: Record rain near Bhatsa Dam causes chaos for city commuters

The good news for Mumbai was bad news for railway commuters on Sunday morning. Record rainfall in Mumbai’s catchment areas throughout the night, especially near Bhatsa Dam near Vasind, which supplies water to the city, led to waterlogging in the low-lying areas surrounding the water body. This affected the railway lines and caused significant delays in train services on Sunday morning.

In Mumbai, the planned Sunday mega block was also cancelled to facilitate smoother train operations.

“The Kalyan-Kasara railway line tracks were affected due to heavy rains near Vasind. There was waterlogging and related disruption on the tracks between Vasind and Khadavli stations on the Kalyan-Kasara route. Around 6.30 am, the tracks on the busy Kalyan-Kasara route were declared ‘unsafe’ due to soil instability between Atgaon and Thansit stations caused by heavy rainfall. Additionally, a tree fell and blocked the tracks near Vasind station,” a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said.

restored after the tracks were declared ‘safe’ by 12.30 pm. Following this, trains resumed operation with speed restrictions,” the spokesperson added.

According to CR divisional officials, trains were diverted via the Kalyan-Lonavala-Pune-Miraj-Londa-Madgaon route due to waterlogging in the Vasind-Khadavli section. Waterlogging at Kalamboli on the Panvel-Diva route also led to the rescheduling of several outstation trains.

“We arranged for the distribution of biscuits and water to passengers of the stranded Vidarbha Express following its detention due to the rains,” another senior divisional official said.