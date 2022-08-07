Mumbai records 465 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The caseload doubling time was 2,142 days, as per the civic data

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Sunday, Mumbai logged 465 new Covid-19 cases and one death, a civic official said. Of the 465 cases, 36 patients are symptomatic.

Currently, the Covid-19 cases tally rose to 11,27,547 and the death toll to 19,659, mentions the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

Also Read: BMC hospital docs save worker's life by surgically removing steel rod from chest

Around 321 patients recovered from Covid-19 on Sunday. Till date 11,05,154 patients recovered in the city. The active caseload of the city is 2,734.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases in the period between July 31 and August 6 was 0.033 per cent.

The caseload doubling time was 2,142 days, as per the civic data.