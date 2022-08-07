Breaking News
Mumbai records 465 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated on: 07 August,2022 10:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The caseload doubling time was 2,142 days, as per the civic data

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Sunday, Mumbai logged 465 new Covid-19 cases and one death, a civic official said. Of the 465 cases, 36 patients are symptomatic.

Currently, the Covid-19 cases tally rose to 11,27,547 and the death toll to 19,659, mentions the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

Around 321 patients recovered from Covid-19 on Sunday. Till date 11,05,154 patients recovered in the city. The active caseload of the city is 2,734.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases in the period between July 31 and August 6 was 0.033 per cent.

The caseload doubling time was 2,142 days, as per the civic data.

