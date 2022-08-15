Mumbai records 584 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,218

The overall tally of cases stands at 11,33,172 as of Monday and the death toll at 19,664

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbai on Monday reported 584 fresh coronavirus cases but no fatalities, while the active tally crossed the 5,000 mark, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The overall tally of cases stands at 11,33,172 as of Monday and the death toll at 19,664, the BMC bulletin said.

Of the 584 new cases, only 62 patients were symptomatic while the rest 522 were asymptomatic, it said.

The recovery count increased by 407 and stood at 11,08,290, leaving the metropolis with 5,218 active cases.

So far, 1,79,57,445 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 7,258 in the last 24 hours.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate in cases between August 8 and 14 was 0.062 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,101 days, as per BMC data.