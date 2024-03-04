Mumbai records coolest March day

The last time temperatures dropped to under 30 in the daytime in March was in 2012

Amidst the unpredictable weather patterns experienced in the city over the past few weeks, ranging from hot to cold and even light rain, another surprise has emerged. On Sunday, Mumbai recorded its lowest maximum daytime temperature for March since 2012, with a reading of 28.8 degrees Celsius.

This maximum temperature is 4 degrees below the normal average for this time of the year. Meteorologists expect the minimum temperature to drop, too, cooling the city down a little more during the evening.

As per IMD, both Santacruz and Colaba observatories on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius. As per records shared by Vagaries of Weather, a private weather blog, the maximum temperature lower than this was recorded on March 2, 2012, when the daytime temperature dropped to 27.5 degrees Celsius.

However the lowest maximum temperature for March was recorded on March 9, 2006, at 27.3 degrees Celsius

The weather has been hotter than normal for a few days then a few days of cool weather in Mumbai for the past two-three weeks. On February 25, the city recorded the season’s lowest temperature at 15 degrees Celsius.

Thereafter, on Thursday, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius whereas Colaba recorded 35.2 degrees Celsius. While many parts of MMR recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and above.

Explaining the weather system causing the temperature to drop, Kapadia said, “As the North winds have started over Mumbai, it has led to the immediate drop in temperature. A drop of almost 8 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature has been registered since the last few days.”

‘Will get cooler’

He added, “Mumbai can expect cooler weather for the next three days and nighttime temperatures are likely to drop to up to 16 degrees Celsius at Santacruz.