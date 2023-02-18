Mumbai reports 10 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 29

No death was reported on Feb 18, the toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the BMC said in a health bulletin

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Saturday reported ten new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the tally of infections in city to 11,55,318, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on February 18, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, it said.

The recovery count increased by five more patient to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,35,542, the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 29 patients, it further said.

According to the data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between February 11 and February 17 was 0.0003 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

Also Read: Maharashtra reports 27 Covid-19 cases, active tally now 109

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 27 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,37,388, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official told the PTI.

This was a steep rise from the 15 cases detected on Friday, he pointed out.

Pune circle led with 13 cases, followed by 10 in Mumbai, three in Nagpur and one is Nashik circle, he said.

The recovery count increased by 14 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,88,858, leaving the state with an active caseload of 109, he said.

Pune leads with 40 active cases, followed by 29 in Mumbai and nine in Thane, the official added.

As per health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests stands at 8,63,80,717, including 5,966 in the last 24 hours.

(with PTI inputs)