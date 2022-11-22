×
Breaking News
Actors paid to walk with Rahul Gandhi, says BJP MLA Nitesh Rane; Congress reacts
Shraddha murder: Aftab moved belongings in June from Maharashtra flat to Delhi
Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 252: official
CAG begins probe into allocation of works by BMC during Covid-19 pandemic
Mumbai reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 114

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 12 new Covid 19 cases active tally at 114

Mumbai reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 114

Updated on: 22 November,2022 08:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No death was reported on November 22. The toll remained unchanged at 19,743, an official said

Mumbai reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 114

Representational Pic


Mumbai reported 12 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,816, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, reported the PTI.


No death was reported on November 22. The toll remained unchanged at 19,743, he said.



The count of recoveries reached 11,34,959 after 27 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, he added.


As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city currently has 114 active cases and overall growth rate of cases between November 15 and 21 was 0.002 per cent.

Also Read: Four new cases of Covid-19 reported in Thane, active tally at 25

At least 3,992 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,85,35,990, it said.

The recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases is at 43,309 days, the bulletin said.

(with PTI inputs) 

Do you feel online dating apps are unsafe?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai Coronavirus mumbai news maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK