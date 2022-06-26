Mumbai reports 1,700 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; active tally now 12,727

The latest report by the BJ Medical College in Pune stated that three patients of BA.5 and two of BA.4 sub-variant have been found in Mumbai

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 1,700 Covid-19 cases, taking the active tally to 12,727 cases. Besides this, the city recorded five deaths, an official said.

Out of 1,700 cases, 1,615 (95 per cent) cases were reported to be asymptomatic and 85 patients were hospitalised. The data further revealed, in 24 hours, 13,435 tests were examined in the city, the overall number of tests went up to 174,79,731.

Currently, Mumbai has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97 per cent and a doubling rate of 444 days.

The metropolis, however, is free of sealed buildings and containment zones and 5,801 high0risk contact tracing were done in last 24 hours.

The latest report by the BJ Medical College in Pune stated that three patients of BA.5 and two of BA.4 sub-variant have been found in Mumbai.

All the samples were collected in the June 10-20 period. With this, the number of BA.4 and BA.5 cases have gone up to 54.

Maharashtra Covid-19 tally goes up by 6,493; active count now 24,608

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,493 Covid-19 cases and five deaths, all in Mumbai, taking the tally to 79,62,666 and the toll to 1,47,905, an official said.

He said the cases that could not be tabulated due to a glitch in the ICMR portal on Saturday were also added to the tally for the day, due to which the caseload had ballooned by 6,493. The active caseload in the state is 24,608, he said.

The overall count of recoveries stood at 77,90,153 until now.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: fresh cases 6,493, total cases 79,62,666, death toll 1,47,905, active cases 24,608, total tests 8,18,52,653.

