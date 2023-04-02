Mumbai reports 172 cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,070

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 April,2023 09:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

No death was reported on April 2, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the BMC said in a health bulletin

Mumbai has been witnessing a recent spike in the Covid-19 cases. The city on Sunday reported 172 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the tally of infections in the city to 11,57,454, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.


No death was reported on April 2, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, it said.



The recovery count increased by 123 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,36,637, the health bulletin said.


The city now has an active caseload of 1,070 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between March 26 and April 1 was 0.0127 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 1,87,99,808 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,736 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

Also Read: Maharashtra reports 562 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths

Meanwhile, 

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 562 new Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,45,342, while the death of three persons raised the fatality count to 1,48,444, a health official said, according to the PTI.

The single-day infection tally dropped by 107 as compared to Saturday when the state had logged 669 cases.

A total of 395 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours that took the cumulative recovery figure to 79,93,410. There are now 3,488 active cases in the state.

(with PTI inputs) 

