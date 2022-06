Of the 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, only 99 patients required hospitalisation, of which 11 needed oxygen support

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 1,745 Covid-19 cases and one death. The current tally on the number of cases increased to 10,78,944 according to the BMC's official data.

Of the 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, only 99 patients required hospitalisation, of which 11 needed oxygen support.

