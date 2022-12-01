×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: Mumbai logs 23 new cases
Mumbai: 28-year-old truck driver held from Gujarat for raping Worli woman
NSE phone tapping case: Court to hear bail pleas of Ramakrishna, Pandey on Dec 7
Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC
Maharashtra reports 50 new Covid-19 cases

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 2 new cases of Covid 19 active tally at 71

Mumbai reports 2 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 71

Updated on: 01 December,2022 07:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to BMC bulletin, no death was reported on December 1, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,744

Mumbai reports 2 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 71

Representational Pic


Mumbai reported 2 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,911, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.


According to bulletin, no death was reported on December 1, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,744.



The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,096 after 10 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.


Also Read: Mumbai: Two arrested for molesting, harassing South Korean YouTuber in Khar

The city now has 71 active cases, as per the health bulletin.

Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.

A new road overbridge between Bhandup and Vikhroli would ease existing east-west traffic woes. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai Coronavirus mumbai news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK