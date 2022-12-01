Mumbai reports 2 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 71

According to BMC bulletin, no death was reported on December 1, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,744
Representational Pic
Mumbai reported 2 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,911, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.
According to bulletin, no death was reported on December 1, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,744.
The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,096 after 10 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.
The city now has 71 active cases, as per the health bulletin.
Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.