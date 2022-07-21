Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde holds meeting for Ganeshotsav, Dahi Handi celebrations
Congress holds protest near Enforcement Directorate office in Jaipur
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth summoned by Bengaluru Police
BREAKING: Droupadi Murmu cross majority mark to win presidential polls
Mumbai reports 273 Covid-19 cases, one death
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 273 Covid 19 cases one death

Mumbai reports 273 Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated on: 21 July,2022 09:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Out of the 273 new Covid-19 cases, 26 cases are symptomatic

Mumbai reports 273 Covid-19 cases, one death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 273 Covid-19 cases and one death, the BMC release stated. The addition to the tally remained below the 300-mark for the sixth day in a row.

Out of the 273 new Covid-19 cases, 26 cases are symptomatic.

Also Read: Thane reports 51 new Covid-19 cases, one death


As per the BMC data, the number of samples examined during the day was 10,058. The total number of coronavirus tests had now gone up to 1,77,33,634.

The data also reveals that the recovery rate was 98 per cent, and the overall growth rate of cases between July 14 and 20 was 0.026 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK