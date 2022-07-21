Mumbai reports 273 Covid-19 cases, one death

Out of the 273 new Covid-19 cases, 26 cases are symptomatic

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 273 Covid-19 cases and one death, the BMC release stated. The addition to the tally remained below the 300-mark for the sixth day in a row.

As per the BMC data, the number of samples examined during the day was 10,058. The total number of coronavirus tests had now gone up to 1,77,33,634.

The data also reveals that the recovery rate was 98 per cent, and the overall growth rate of cases between July 14 and 20 was 0.026 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)