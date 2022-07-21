Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde holds meeting for Ganeshotsav, Dahi Handi celebrations
Congress holds protest near Enforcement Directorate office in Jaipur
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth summoned by Bengaluru Police
BREAKING: Droupadi Murmu cross majority mark to win presidential polls
Mumbai: Now, BMC decides to clean up nullah water
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane reports 51 new Covid 19 cases one death

Thane reports 51 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated on: 21 July,2022 07:44 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per the bulletin, 47 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,196. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.69 per cent

Thane reports 51 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Thursday, Thane city reported 51 new cases of Covid-19, taking its infection count to 1,92,712, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 21. The city also reported one death due to the infection.

As per the bulletin, 47 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,196. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.69 per cent.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Nashik sees 104 Covid-19 cases, no death


Meanwhile, Maharashtra On Thursday, recorded 2,289 new Covid-19 cases, and six patients succumbed to the infection. As per the state public health department, Maharashtra has 14,519 active Covid-19 cases

mumbai mumbai news thane Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK