Thane reports 51 new Covid-19 cases, one death

As per the bulletin, 47 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,196. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.69 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Thursday, Thane city reported 51 new cases of Covid-19, taking its infection count to 1,92,712, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 21. The city also reported one death due to the infection.

As per the bulletin, 47 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,196. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.69 per cent.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Nashik sees 104 Covid-19 cases, no death

Meanwhile, Maharashtra On Thursday, recorded 2,289 new Covid-19 cases, and six patients succumbed to the infection. As per the state public health department, Maharashtra has 14,519 active Covid-19 cases