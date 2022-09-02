Mumbai reports 402 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

A day ago, 5,980 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city
On Friday, Mumbai recorded 402 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, BMC official said. Of the 402 new Covid-19 cases, only 36 patients were symptomatic, it said.
The overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,45,497, while the death toll increased to 19,705, BMC bulletin added.
Mumbai's growth rate of Covid-19 cases dipped below 0.050 per cent for the week ended September 1 and the case doubling rate has improved to over 1,500 days.
A day ago, 5,980 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city.
Mumbai has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 98 per cent and is now left with 3,414 active Covid-19 cases, the bulletin said.
