Mumbai reports seven new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 51

Mumbai on Sunday reported as many as seven new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,873, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 11, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by seven more patients on Sunday to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,049.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 4 and June 10 was 0.0005 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

The city now has an active caseload of 51 patients, it further said.

So far, 188,84,228 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 661 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 130,904 days, as per civic data.

Mumbai had on Saturday reported as many as 10 cases of Covid-19, a BMC heath bulletin had said on Saturday.

No death was reported on June 10, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday recorded 140 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 2,450, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has climbed to 5,31,891 with three deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,788).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,58,447 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Yesterday, India saw a single-day rise of 186 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,501.