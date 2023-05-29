No death was reported on May 29, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, a BMC health bulletin said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai reports six Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 86 x 00:00

Mumbai on Monday reported as many as six new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,765, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on May 29, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, the health bulletin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city is now left with an active caseload of 86 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by two more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,907.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 22 and May 28 was 0.0010 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,74,179 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 357 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 70,480 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had on Sunday reported as many as 36 new cases of Covid-19 taking the total tally of infections in the state to 81,69,188 while the death toll remained unchanged as the state did not report any death in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The bulletin said that 75 patients were discharged today while 80,20,337 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery until today. The recovery rate in the state stood at 98.18 per cent.

The bulletin said that at present dominant variant of the infection is Omicron XBB.1.16. So far 1653 cases have been found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Since Jan 1, 2023, 122 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the state. 72.95 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 16 per cent did not have any comorbidity.