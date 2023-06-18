Mumbai reports six new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 40

No death was reported on June 18, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Sunday reported as many as six new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,913, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 18, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 40 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by seven more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,100.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 11 and june 17 was 0.0005 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,89,953 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 661 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 140,980 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 19 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatalities, a health department said in a bulletin, reported the PTI.

With the new additions, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 81,69,654.

The death toll in the state is at 1,48,553.

Maharashtra is now left with 142 active cases, the bulletin said on Saturday.

Currently, the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total of 1,685 cases were found to be infected with this variant. A total of 19 fatalities occurred in the cases of this variant, the bulletin said.

Mumbai had on Saturday reported seven fresh cases.

The health department had on Saturday said that as many as 23 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the cumulative recoveries to 80,20,959.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent.

A total of 5,316 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of samples tested so far to 8,72,68,776.

The Covid-19 figures in Maharashtra on June 17 were: Fresh cases 19; total cases 81,69,654, fresh fatalities nil, overall toll 1,48,553, active cases 142, recoveries 80,20,959, tests 8,72,68,776.

(with PTI inputs)