Mumbai reports three new measles cases, no death

Updated on: 21 December,2022 09:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The death toll due to the viral disease since January 1 stood unchanged at nine as no fresh death was reported

Mumbai on Tuesday reported three new cases of measles, taking the tally of cases in the city since the start of the year to 496, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.


The death toll due to the viral disease since January 1 stood unchanged at nine as no fresh death was reported.



As many as 40 children were admitted to city hospitals during the day, while 33 children were discharged.


As of December 19, Maharashtra's measles infection tally this year was 1,093 while the death toll was 20. 

From December 15, a special drive will administer additional doses of MR vaccine to children in the 9-month to 5-years age group in a gap of 28 days, the health department said.

The measles outbreak had been reported in 22 locations in 11 of the 24 civic wards.

"Amid measles outbreak, all cases of fever with rash are administered two doses of Vitamin-A," the BMC release said, adding that the second dose is given after 24 hours.

(With inputs from PTI)

