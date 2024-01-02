Mumbai school that gave quality education for all turns 100

St Sebastian Goan High School in Charni Road, which counts Jeetendra and Rajesh Khanna among its alumni, has been a beacon of all-round growth

Let’s hear it for... St Sebastian Goan High School

St Sebastian Goan High School in Dabul-Thakurdwar is currently in high-energy mode planning and fine-tuning its upcoming 100-year celebrations, starting this month. The headmistress Sister Swarna described the institution of approximately 2,400 students from nursery to Std X as, “A beacon of education and character formation.” The co-educational school, which started admitting girls in the mid-1990s, has an SSC Board.

As the school started in 1925, readies to mark a century, the pride and excitement is palpable,” said Sister Swarna from her office in the school. “We are marking the milestone with a mass by Oswald Cardinal Gracias on January 23 in the church adjacent to the school. There will be a cultural programme post-mass. There are a number of activities being planned throughout the year, like inter-school drama and elocution competitions. This is still on the anvil. We have centenary colours violet and gold. Maroon and gold will be worn at the celebration inauguration and we will close with violet and gold.”

Guiding light

The school, said teachers, stands on three pillars: academic excellence, skill development and character formation. Sister Swarna stressed, “Imparting education and knowledge is one part. We want to nurture skills that prepare students for the challenges of the modern world. We live in a world of rapid flux. Every day, practically, we see emerging technologies and absolute, cutthroat competition. Our students must be up for the challenge. The bedrock though is values. That is still emphasised in every single class,” she said. Belihea Braganza, head clerk who has been with the school for 16 years, added, “We have several plans going ahead. At the same time, waves of nostalgia wash over us too. I remember how this school shone on the sports field.”

The school is all ready and raring to go for its 100 years; (centre) Down nostalgia lanes and a focus on the future as the school turns 100; (right) Values above all, for Sister Swarna at the institution. Pics/Sameer Markande

Sport on

The school’s ‘old boy’ laughed at a recent re-visit as he was part of the centenary celebration plan. He said as he walked down the school stairs “Look at the banister. I remember sliding down this bannister as a student. That was in fact a favourite mode of getting down the stairs, as boys. None of us would take the stairs conventionally, we would slide down. Sometimes, we would bump into each other as so many of us would slide down. There’s nothing like school to put a wistful smile on your face, as you recall how the years have taken away the spring in your step. And yet, there is nothing like school too, to make you put a smile on your face as you recall those young, not a care in the world days,” he laughed.

Alumni ahoy

The school’s alumni roster has achievers across the spectrum. Bollywood’s old guard: Jeetendra, Rajesh Khanna were students, there was Marathi actor Chinmay Mandlekar, actor-singer-musician Atul Kale, professional photographer Madhur Shroff, famous names because of the instant visibility of the entertainment industry. They have distinguished lawyers and doctors too. For the St Sebastian passouts, salt ‘n’ pepper haired, the salt slowly taking over the pepper on the head, the year may present opportunities for re-unions and meet-ups, helping their school as it notches 100 on the scoreboard.

Good wishes

Kalbadevi’s Amit Soni said, “We have had sporadic school re-unions, but marking this milestone will surely mean bigger get-togethers. I recall one recent meet-up in the school hall with some retired school teachers. Even though other schools in the city have reached 100, this is a very great achievement. There have been some challenges for a couple of students, some of us have helped with sporting equipment like footballs, and carrom boards. We had a former teacher who we helped too, started a small fund collection.” Soni added in response to a question about the academic landscape, with its international schools that, “While all kinds of glossy, glitzy degrees and schools are now mushrooming, some of these are aspirational. A more level playing field may be needed. Something like one education for all.”

Alumnus Viral Shukla looked at his old school through a fond, personal lens. The solicitor said, “My life’s foundation is thanks to the school, and the support of the teaching staff. I remember even non-teaching staff played an important role in school when it came to values. I wish that this school goes on to smash a double century!”

Teachers, takeaways

With the legal eagle pronouncing that cheery verdict, class of 1996 alumnus Maneesh Adavade explained, “Schoolboy memories are the ‘bestest’ of all.” The marketing professional recalled the “atmosphere of healthy competition in school. The teachers would push our boundaries. I remember teachers like ‘Simon Sir’ playing a huge part in my life.” The overarching picture for Adavade is, “That the teachers then were so motivated, one teacher I remember, was in school in the morning and then went for her surgery, it may not seem huge but when you look back now, that work ethic stays with you.” As one exited the school, corridors were silent as pupils had hared off. Some ran down the gullies of Thakurdwar-Dabul. Two girls were giggling hysterically on their way home. Two little boys were having a ‘water fight’ with their water bottles, while their harried mothers tried to stop them. The magnificent school building stood sentinel over these boys and girls, who will one day step out into the world as young men and women, with not just exam marks but life lessons from the wisdom of a 100-year-old.

1925

Year the school started in