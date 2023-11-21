Prakash cha sabudana vada to Gomantak chi fish thali: Iconic eateries in Dadar serving authentic Maharashtrian cuisine

Besides being a shopping hub during festivals, Mumbai’s Dadar is famous for its iconic eateries too. We share a curated list of places you must try when you set foot in this ever-bustling neighbourhood

Dadar’s iconic eateries not only serve scrumptious food but also have a rich history to tell. They all collectively make up for the identity of Dadar and its culture. Photo Courtesy: Gomantak Boarding House/Tibb’s Frankie Yogesh Powar

Ask a true Dadarkar what their favourite dish is, and they will be spoilt for choice Mumbai’s Dadar area has been popular for its iconic eateries Stop by these eateries when in Dadar and indulgence in some tasty Maharashtrian dishes

Mumbai’s Dadar area has been popular for many things – from being a shopping hub, the birthplace of some of the most crucial political movements of Maharashtra to being an all-time favourite spot to relish authentic Maharashtrian cuisines.