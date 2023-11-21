Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Prakash cha sabudana vada to Gomantak chi fish thali Iconic eateries in Dadar serving authentic Maharashtrian cuisine

Prakash cha sabudana vada to Gomantak chi fish thali: Iconic eateries in Dadar serving authentic Maharashtrian cuisine

Premium

Updated on: 22 November,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

Top

Besides being a shopping hub during festivals, Mumbai’s Dadar is famous for its iconic eateries too. We share a curated list of places you must try when you set foot in this ever-bustling neighbourhood

Prakash cha sabudana vada to Gomantak chi fish thali: Iconic eateries in Dadar serving authentic Maharashtrian cuisine

Dadar’s iconic eateries not only serve scrumptious food but also have a rich history to tell. They all collectively make up for the identity of Dadar and its culture. Photo Courtesy: Gomantak Boarding House/Tibb’s Frankie Yogesh Powar


Key Highlights

  1. Ask a true Dadarkar what their favourite dish is, and they will be spoilt for choice
  2. Mumbai’s Dadar area has been popular for its iconic eateries
  3. Stop by these eateries when in Dadar and indulgence in some tasty Maharashtrian dishes

Mumbai’s Dadar area has been popular for many things – from being a shopping hub, the birthplace of some of the most crucial political movements of Maharashtra to being an all-time favourite spot to relish authentic Maharashtrian cuisines.  

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai food indian food dadar life and style Lifestyle news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK