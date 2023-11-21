Prakash cha sabudana vada to Gomantak chi fish thali: Iconic eateries in Dadar serving authentic Maharashtrian cuisine

Besides being a shopping hub during festivals, Mumbai’s Dadar is famous for its iconic eateries too. We share a curated list of places you must try when you set foot in this ever-bustling neighbourhood
Dadar’s iconic eateries not only serve scrumptious food but also have a rich history to tell. They all collectively make up for the identity of Dadar and its culture. Photo Courtesy: Gomantak Boarding House/Tibb’s Frankie Yogesh Powar
Key Highlights
- Ask a true Dadarkar what their favourite dish is, and they will be spoilt for choice
- Mumbai’s Dadar area has been popular for its iconic eateries
- Stop by these eateries when in Dadar and indulgence in some tasty Maharashtrian dishes
Mumbai’s Dadar area has been popular for many things – from being a shopping hub, the birthplace of some of the most crucial political movements of Maharashtra to being an all-time favourite spot to relish authentic Maharashtrian cuisines.