Breaking News
Mumbai: Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend
Mumbai: Forest officials step up efforts to find Vasai leopard
Versova’s mangroves being laid to waste due to debris dumping
Mumbai airport runways to be shut for 6 hours on May 9
Suspects who fired shots at Salman’s apt came from Bihar a month ago
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend

Updated on: 16 April,2024 04:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Duo met to celebrate when he banged her head against wall after getting intoxicated

Mumbai: Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend
x
00:00

A Security guard has been arrested by the Samta Nagar police for killing his girlfriend in the early hours of Sunday. According to the police, the accused Dambar Bahadur, 33, and Hemkumari, 30—both Nepali nationals—connected on Facebook around six months ago. Bahadur was working as a security guard and Hemkumari was employed as a caretaker for a patient in the same locality.


The two were involved in a romantic relationship and often met at Bahadur's security cabin located in Chinmay Cooperative Housing Society at Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East. On the night of April 14, Hemkumari visited Bahadur in his security cabin to celebrate her birthday. The two consumed alcohol after which Hemkumari became emotional, reflecting on her two failed marriages. In her distressed state, she began banging her head against the cabin wall.


According to an officer from Samta Nagar police station, Bahadur tried to stop her but Hemkumari pushed him away. Enraged, he then held her and banged her head against the wall, resulting in her death.


Realising that Hemkumari could not be revived from her unconscious state, Bahadur sought assistance from society members who subsequently alerted the police. Despite efforts to provide timely medical assistance, Hemkumari was pronounced dead at the hospital. The society members and police had assumed that she was unconscious due to the absence of visible bleeding from her head.

Meanwhile, Bahadur who was detained by the police, confessed to the crime during questioning. “He has been formally arrested and charged with murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” the officer added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nepal mumbai police facebook mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK