Mumbai: Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend

A Security guard has been arrested by the Samta Nagar police for killing his girlfriend in the early hours of Sunday. According to the police, the accused Dambar Bahadur, 33, and Hemkumari, 30—both Nepali nationals—connected on Facebook around six months ago. Bahadur was working as a security guard and Hemkumari was employed as a caretaker for a patient in the same locality.

The two were involved in a romantic relationship and often met at Bahadur's security cabin located in Chinmay Cooperative Housing Society at Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East. On the night of April 14, Hemkumari visited Bahadur in his security cabin to celebrate her birthday. The two consumed alcohol after which Hemkumari became emotional, reflecting on her two failed marriages. In her distressed state, she began banging her head against the cabin wall.

According to an officer from Samta Nagar police station, Bahadur tried to stop her but Hemkumari pushed him away. Enraged, he then held her and banged her head against the wall, resulting in her death.

Realising that Hemkumari could not be revived from her unconscious state, Bahadur sought assistance from society members who subsequently alerted the police. Despite efforts to provide timely medical assistance, Hemkumari was pronounced dead at the hospital. The society members and police had assumed that she was unconscious due to the absence of visible bleeding from her head.

Meanwhile, Bahadur who was detained by the police, confessed to the crime during questioning. “He has been formally arrested and charged with murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” the officer added.