Mumbai sees 684 new Covid-19 cases; TPR above 8 per cent for 2nd day

A beneficiary at a vaccination camp at Cooperage Gardens, Colaba. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai’s positivity rate remained above 8 per cent for the second consecutive day on Thursday as 684 cases were reported from 8,274 samples. COVID claimed one life during the day. Of the fresh cases, 44 were hospitalised and 13 needed oxygen support. Mumbai’s overall tally stands at 11,29,968. The count of active patients in the city stood at 3,818 of which 277 are hospitalised.

A 45-year-old woman with chronic kidney disease was the lone victim on Thursday, taking the total death count to 19,662. In 24 hours, 409 patients recovered, pushing recovery numbers to 11,06,488.

On Thursday, the state reported 1,877 cases with 5 deaths. State’s active casecount stood at 11,790.

Apart from Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune corporation, Solapur and Jalna reported one death each. So far, the virus has left 1,48,162 people dead in the state, said a bulletin by the state health department.

Of the total cases, 1,012 were reported in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR). The state’s coronavirus recovery rate was 98.02 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

The bulletin said 1,971 patients recovered in 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,06,291.

80,66,243 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

1,012 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

1 No. of deaths in city on thursday

409 patients Recovered and discharged in city on thursday