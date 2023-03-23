Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Senior citizen in Andheri loses over Rs 69 lakh to cyber fraud files FIR

Mumbai: Senior citizen in Andheri loses over Rs 6.9 lakh to cyber fraud, files FIR

Updated on: 23 March,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The victim, a resident of Mumbai's Andheri area, received a message on her husband's phone about an unpaid electricity bill

Mumbai: Senior citizen in Andheri loses over Rs 6.9 lakh to cyber fraud, files FIR

Representative Image


A 65-year-old Mumbai woman became a victim of cyber fraud amounting to Rs 6,91,859 after she responded to a fake message of an overdue electricity bill.


The victim, a resident of Mumbai's Andheri area, received a message on her husband's phone about an unpaid electricity bill. It further said that the electricity connection will be disconnected if the bill remains unpaid. A phone number was also provided in the message.



The victim called on the mentioned number. An unknown person picked up the call and identified himself as an employee of the Adani Electricity office and asked the victim to download the app 'Team viewer quick support'.


The victim called on the number. An unknown person picked up the call and identified himself as an employee of the Adani Electricity office and asked the victim to download the app 'Team viewer quick support'.

Also Read: Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster

After a while victim receives three messages about the transaction of Rs 4,62,959, Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 89,000. A total of Rs 6,91,859 was debited from her account.

The SBI Fraud Management team contacted the victim and asked about the recent transaction on which she refused the transaction from her side.

The victim filed an FIR at Andheri Police station. Police have registered a case against an unknown person under sections 420,66(C) and 66(D) of IPC.

She reached the Andheri Police Station along with her daughter and registered an FIR about the fraud.

Further details are awaited. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news andheri mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK