Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) may contest BMC elections alone, hints spokesperson Anand Dubey

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Monday hinted that his party, led by Uddhav Thackeray, may contest the upcoming Mumbai civic body polls alone, without an alliance with the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP, reported news agency ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said, "The suggestion that is coming from Shiv Sainiks across Maharashtra to the party high command is that we should contest the elections alone. By contesting alone, we get the benefit of two things, first, there is enthusiasm among all our workers everywhere, and second, more and more people get a chance to contest the elections."

Dubey said Shiv Sainiks are urging the party to fight the BMC elections alone but the final decision has to be taken by the high command.

"Our workers are demanding that we should contest the BMC elections alone, so we should contest the elections alone. But the final decision is taken by the party high command," Dubey added, reported ANI.

Earlier this month, Sanjay Raut also hinted that Shiv Sena (UBT) might contest the elections solo, as party workers were demanding it.

Following Raut's statement, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SCP) Pune city president, Prashant Jagtap on December 22 made it clear that his party is ready to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections solo if their alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), decides to go alone.

On December 21, Maharashtra NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil said he would ask Raut why he had made such a decision.

Speaking to media, Patil said, "I will ask him why he made such a decision. I have been told that he said that they (Shiv Sena - UBT) may fight the election alone, not that they will fight the election alone," reported ANI.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) alliance has been a crucial part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which has been opposing the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election saw a landslide victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti, with 235 seats won. The Shiv Sena and NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)