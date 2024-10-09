Ex-corporators slam tender timing with polls around the corner

Dug up footpath in Mazagaon on Wednesday. Pics/Shadab Khan

The maintenance of essential infrastructure in some civic wards—such as footpaths, drainage systems, and electrical issues in public toilets—could face delays due to the upcoming Assembly election's model code of conduct, expected to be enforced soon. Over the past five days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rushed to issue 772 tenders, including more than 600 civil works worth Rs 130 crore, raising concerns about potential setbacks if the election process halts these projects.

Virendra Choudhary, former corporator of Ward 33 in Malad West, expressed concern about the timing. “Elections are due soon. Ideally, the BMC should invite tenders during the monsoon so that work can start in October. If the election is declared, the process will be delayed by at least 50 days, and because of this delay, common people will suffer. The BMC has invited tenders to repair passages and drainage in various slums in Ward 33,” he said.

Drain overflowing in Mazagaon on Wednesday

Prabhakar Shinde, former group leader in the BMC and senior BJP leader, criticised the planning. “Most of the civil works are pre-planned. The civic body is aware of the upcoming elections and the code of conduct. The BMC should have invited tenders earlier to avoid the possibility of essential work getting stuck in the election code of conduct process,” he said.

Former opposition leader of the BMC, Ravi Raja, also voiced frustration. “This shows poor planning by the BMC. Most of these works are necessary for local people, so tenders should have been invited during the monsoon to start in October. If the elections are declared, the BMC cannot issue work orders to contractors, leading to at least a 45- to 50-day delay. As a result, local people will suffer,” Raja added.

According to the tender documents, the average cost of each tender is Rs 16 to 17 lakh, and the BMC has invited tenders worth approximately Rs 130 crore at the ward level. These include drainage repairs, slum passage improvements, and civil and electrical repairs of toilets. BMC officials claim these are minor works. “No one is sure when the election code of conduct will come into effect, but tenders for most civil works at the ward level are usually invited in October,” an official said.

The work is expected to take 30 to 60 days, so even if it starts after the election, it should be completed before the monsoon, the official added. “Not every project is planned in April or May; some, like patch repairs of the footpath at Dadar TT, were planned recently. We generally need permission from the Election Commission to start work during the code of conduct, especially for emergency work,” the official added.

Former corporator of Dadar TT, Amey Ghole, confirmed that the patch repairs of the footpath at Dadar TT were recently planned.

