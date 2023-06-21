Breaking News
Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT to protest against corruption in BMC

Updated on: 21 June,2023 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tit-for-tat move on June 1 to be led by MLA Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT to protest against corruption in BMC

On Monday, CM Eknath Shinde ordered a probe into irregularities in past work by the civic body (right) Uddhav Thackeray said his party will protest against irregularities in the BMC over the past year. Pics/Ashish Raje

The Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold a morcha outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on July 1, to protest against irregularities in the civic body over the past year, Uddhav Thackeray, the former chief minister, said on Tuesday. The protest will be led by MLA Aaditya Thackeray. The announcement comes a day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into irregularities amounting to Rs 12,024 crore in various works carried out by the BMC between November 2019 and October 2022.


Addressing a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar, Thackeray said the BMC had a deficit when the Shiv Sena took charge in 1977, but in 25 years, it held fixed deposits (FD) amounting to Rs 92,000 crore. Thackeray alleged that around Rs 7,000-9,000 crore has been spent on the FDs. “Someone has to question the BMC because this is the people's money. The Shiv Sena (UBT) will protest against irregularities in the BMC,” he said.


On Monday, CM Shinde approved setting up an SIT to probe irregularities amounting to Rs 12,024 crore after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) pointed them out during a special audit. Reacting to the development, Manisha Kayande, a spokesperson of the Shinde-led Sena faction, said this is a “fear morcha” by UBT. “They have started fearing the probe ordered by the CM as an SIT has been appointed,” said the MLC who joined the Shinde camp on Sunday.


Rs 12,024
The value of alleged irregularities

