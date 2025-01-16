Mumbai is a safe place, the minister argued, and claimed that the opposition was trying to defame the police

Yogesh Kadam (Pic/X)

Minister of State (MoS) for Home (rural), Yogesh Kadam on Thursday said that the opposition was trying to politicise the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, and claimed that a wrong angle was being given to the case because of the actor's surname, PTI reported.

As per PTI, Kadam told a TV Channel that the incident was a "theft attempt", and the culprit has been identified and will be arrested soon.

Mumbai is a safe place, the minister argued, and claimed that the opposition was trying to defame the police.

"The intruder has been identified and will be nabbed soon," he said and claimed that because of the actor's Khan surname, a wrong angle was being given to the case.

"The opposition only wants to politicise the incident. Mumbai is safe and the opposition is maligning the police," he added.

Khan (54) was stabbed with a knife multiple times by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra area early on Thursday, PTI reported.

The actor was "out of danger" after an emergency surgery, said doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident which took place around 2:30 am at his house in 'Satguru Sharan' building.

The intruder fled from the spot.

Kadam claimed that there was no need to link the attack on Khan to former minister Baba Siddique's murder and threats issued to actor Salman Khan, PTI reported.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad claimed that the kind of injuries sustained by the Bollywood actors shows the attacker wanted to kill him.

In a post on X, Awhad, who is the group leader of the opposition NCP (SP) in the Maharashtra assembly, alleged that Khan has been targeted by fundamentalists over the naming of his son as Taimur.

Khan has suffered six injuries out of which two are severe and one is in his spine, he stated, PTI reported.

"Prima facie it shows that the attacker wanted to kill him," Awhad said, adding that it needs to be investigated if the attack was pre-planned.

As per PTI, many opposition leaders raised concerns over the attack on the bollywood actor saying it shows that not even celebrities are safe in the state, and CM Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, has failed to maintain law and order.



