Breaking News
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Tackled flooding issue at vital spots, says BMC
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Bank to give Rs 1.2Kcr to Tata Memorial Centre
Thief steals Rs 20 lakh from SBI ATM in Vasai
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Struggling to walk on badly maintained road law student approach BMC to resolve issue

Mumbai: Struggling to walk on badly maintained road, law student approach BMC to resolve issue

Updated on: 05 June,2023 12:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

Top

The approach road between the Kanjurmarg station in the west and the main road is presently under property dispute between private parties, as per another BMC officer in the local ward

Mumbai: Struggling to walk on badly maintained road, law student approach BMC to resolve issue

Pic/Chinmaya Joshi

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Struggling to walk on badly maintained road, law student approach BMC to resolve issue
x
00:00

Struggling to walk freely on his daily route to college without any potholes, or garbage on the road, made a law student visit the BMC ward office and complain about the pathetic road condition at Kanjurmarg railway station towards Huma Mall.


Speaking about the issue, Chinmaya Joshi, a law student who daily uses the road for two years said, “The road adjoining the Huma Mall which leads to the railway station is littered and has a lot of potholes. I have been raising the issue with the S ward via my Twitter account and also visited their office last week to file a complaint. In the center of the lane, there is a constant leakage and water puddle forming. Given that monsoon is around the corner, there will be intense waterlogging. Due to multiple water puddles, there is a scope for unrestricted breeding of mosquitoes.”



Pic/Chinmaya Joshi

“After speaking to the BMC officer, they have assured to work on the road and make it vehicle and pedestrian-friendly,” said Chinmaya Joshi, a resident of Mulund.

The S ward assistant commissioner Mahadev Shinde said, “Complaints related to potholes and garbage dumped on the roads are attended to by the ward office on a daily basis. We resolve the complaint within seven to eight working days. Will look into the problem raised by the complaint and resolve it sooner.”

Pic/Chinmaya Joshi

The approach road between the Kanjurmarg station in the west and the main road is presently under property dispute between private parties, as per another BMC officer in the local ward. Due to this BMC is not able to maintain the road in proper condition.

Speaking about the dispute, Shinde said, “I am not aware of the private ownership dispute of the road. I will have to check the records and get details before commenting about it.”

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra news kanjurmarg

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK