The approach road between the Kanjurmarg station in the west and the main road is presently under property dispute between private parties, as per another BMC officer in the local ward

Pic/Chinmaya Joshi

Listen to this article Mumbai: Struggling to walk on badly maintained road, law student approach BMC to resolve issue x 00:00

Struggling to walk freely on his daily route to college without any potholes, or garbage on the road, made a law student visit the BMC ward office and complain about the pathetic road condition at Kanjurmarg railway station towards Huma Mall.

Speaking about the issue, Chinmaya Joshi, a law student who daily uses the road for two years said, “The road adjoining the Huma Mall which leads to the railway station is littered and has a lot of potholes. I have been raising the issue with the S ward via my Twitter account and also visited their office last week to file a complaint. In the center of the lane, there is a constant leakage and water puddle forming. Given that monsoon is around the corner, there will be intense waterlogging. Due to multiple water puddles, there is a scope for unrestricted breeding of mosquitoes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pic/Chinmaya Joshi

“After speaking to the BMC officer, they have assured to work on the road and make it vehicle and pedestrian-friendly,” said Chinmaya Joshi, a resident of Mulund.

The S ward assistant commissioner Mahadev Shinde said, “Complaints related to potholes and garbage dumped on the roads are attended to by the ward office on a daily basis. We resolve the complaint within seven to eight working days. Will look into the problem raised by the complaint and resolve it sooner.”

Pic/Chinmaya Joshi

The approach road between the Kanjurmarg station in the west and the main road is presently under property dispute between private parties, as per another BMC officer in the local ward. Due to this BMC is not able to maintain the road in proper condition.

Speaking about the dispute, Shinde said, “I am not aware of the private ownership dispute of the road. I will have to check the records and get details before commenting about it.”