Mumbai: Student found dead in Marine Drive hostel room

A watchman of the hostel is missing and police teams have been formed to track him

Representational Image

An 18-year-old woman was found dead inside her hostel room in Marine Drive on Tuesday evening. The woman’s hostel mates found her door locked from the outside. When the door was opened she was found lying naked on the floor. She was a resident of the fourth floor of the Savaitribai Phule hostel.

She was studying in the second year at the Government Polytechnic, Bandra. Sources also revealed, a watchman of the hostel is missing and police teams have been formed to track him. The guard was identified as Omprakash Kanojiya. The incident came to light around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The woman had been missing since Monday night.

She hails from Akola and was planning to visit her hometown in the next 2-3 days, her hostel mates said. When her hostel mates found the door to her room bolted from the outside, they unlocked it and found the woman lying naked on the floor. The hostel mates immediately alerted the security guards who rushed her to the nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

A process to register an FIR was on at the time of going to press. According to police sources, a security guard at the hostel was missing since Tuesday morning and was allegedly seen bolting the door from the outside. Police sources also revealed that there was a dupatta around the woman’s neck. “The woman’s body has been sent for a post-mortem. A suspect has been identified and teams have been formed to track him down,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, additional commissioner (south region).

Another body found

Police sources have said that they have also found the body of a man at Grant Road. A team was dispatched to the GT Hospital where dead body was kept. Family members of Omprakash identified his dead body. DCP (ZONE 1) Dr Pravin Mundhe confirmed the dead body is of the accused.

Marine Drive Cops have registered an Offence of murder against Kanojiya. The dead body of victim has been sent to JJ Hospital for post mortem. The post mortem will reveal whether she was sexually assaulted.