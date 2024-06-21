Mumbai: Successful 'break-through' of water supply tunnel between Wadala-Parel, says BMC

According to the civic body, the 9.7-km-long water tunnel from Amar Mahal - Wadala and further to Parel has been completed by the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said that successful 'break-through' of water supply tunnel between Wadala and Parel has been achieved.

According to the civic body, the 9.7-km-long water tunnel from Amar Mahal - Wadala and further to Parel has been completed by the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM). The 'break-through' of the 5.25-km-long water tunnel between Wadala - Parel was achieved today in the presence of the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani. This water supply tunnel will help to provide adequate and high-pressure water supply to F North (Matunga, Wadala area), F South (Parel), as well as some areas in E (Byculla) and L (Kurla) Wards.

The BMC said, "Despite challenges such as significant groundwater depletion, fluctuating geological levels, rock falls, and erosion in the tunnel, the BMC successfully completed the second phase excavation on time."

It said that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the excavation of the project continued unabated. The completion of this water tunnel's excavation has added another feather in the cap of BMC. Mumbai will now be recognized as the city with the longest total length (100 kms) of drinking water supply tunnels worldwide, after New York.

In an official statement the BMC further said that the excavation of the 4.3 km long water tunnel between Hedgewar Garden and Pratiksha Nagar began as the first phase on 8th October 2021 and was completed on 8th August 2022. The excavation of the second phase, spanning 5.25 km from Pratiksha Nagar to Parel, commenced on 1st September 2022. Despite encountering hurdles like high seepages, weak geological strata, rock falls, cavities, the municipal administration managed to complete the second section of this tunnel ahead of schedule. Approximately 74% of the project work has been completed so far, and the project is expected to be finished by April 2026, meeting the scheduled deadline.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani stated that due to the excellent planning, efficient management, and technical skills of the municipal administration, the citizens of Mumbai are receiving an uninterrupted, safe, and adequate water supply. Mumbai's water supply system is one of the largest and best in the world. BMC is the first local civic body in India to construct water tunnels for transporting water.

Features of the project:

1) The tunnel will ensure sufficient water supply capacity for residents of the F/North (Matunga-Wadala area), F/South (Parel), and parts of E (Byculla) and L (Kurla) wards till the year 2061.

2) The tunnel is excavated at a depth ranging from 100 to 110 meters, with a tunnel diameter of 3.2 meters for excavation. It features an internal lining of concrete, resulting in a net diameter of 2.5 meters.

3) Under this project, construction has been completed for three shafts: one at Hedgewar Garden with a depth of 109 meters, another at Pratiksha Nagar with a depth of 103 meters, and a third at Parel with a depth of 101 meters.