Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad

Youth was speeding after making minor boy sit on bonnet of vehicle in Malwani

The minor seen on the bonnet of Sunny Singh’s car

The Malwani police have arrested a 19-year-old for performing stunts with his car at Malwani at Malad West on Tuesday afternoon. The police said the youth had bought a secondhand vehicle and was drove around Malwani while a minor boy sat on the bonnet.

The arrested youth has been identified as Sunny Singh, a resident of Malwani. A few days back, Sunny’s father, an autorickshaw driver, had given him money to buy a bike but he instead bought a second-hand car.

A police officer said, “After buying the car, Singh and a 17-year-old roamed around in the area all of Tuesday. Later, the youths started recording their videos for social media.” They were found speeding at Veer Abdul Hamim Road near gate number 5-6 in Malwani.

A police officer said, “After receiving this stunt video, we registered an FIR and traced the teenager from his car number plate. We also seized the car which was used for rash driving and stunts. We have arrested the 19-year-old for rash driving and for performing stunts with his car.”

