Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad

Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad

Updated on: 16 March,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Youth was speeding after making minor boy sit on bonnet of vehicle in Malwani

Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad

The minor seen on the bonnet of Sunny Singh’s car


The Malwani police have arrested a 19-year-old for performing stunts with his car at Malwani at Malad West on Tuesday afternoon. The police said the youth had bought a secondhand vehicle and was drove around Malwani while a minor boy sat on the bonnet.  


The arrested youth has been identified as Sunny Singh, a resident of Malwani. A few days back, Sunny’s father, an autorickshaw driver, had given him money to buy a bike but he instead bought a second-hand car. 



Also Read: Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society


A police officer said, “After buying the car, Singh and a 17-year-old roamed around in the area all of Tuesday. Later, the youths started recording their videos for social media.” They were found speeding at Veer Abdul Hamim Road near gate number 5-6 in Malwani. 

A police officer said, “After receiving this stunt video, we registered an FIR and traced the teenager from his car number plate. We also seized the car which was used for rash driving and stunts. We have arrested the 19-year-old for rash driving and for performing stunts with his car.”

19yrs
Age of the youth behind the wheel

malad mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK