Most parts of Mumbai witnessed partly cloudy skies throughout Sunday. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius while the minumum will hover around 20 degrees Celsius

Representational pic

Listen to this article Mumbai, Thane very likely to receive light rainfall in next five-six hours: IMD x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather update, has stated that the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are 'very likely' to experience light rain at isolated places over the next three to four hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most parts of Mumbai witnessed partly cloudy skies throughout Sunday. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius while the minumum will hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

Earlier in the day, IMD predicted the temperatures in Mumbai to range between a minimum of 22 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the temperatures are likely to range between 17 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed a blanket of haze around it, with the air quality index recorded at 159 (moderate) on Sunday evening, raising health concerns for vulnerable groups.

Experts advise wearing masks outdoors and taking precautions against air pollution.

Unusual weather patterns in Mumbai

Recent weather patterns in the city have been atypical. On Friday, January 3, 2025, Mumbai experienced a dramatic temperature difference of nearly 20°C between day and night – a rare phenomenon for this time of year. The daytime temperature soared to 36°C, marking the highest January temperature in the city since 2016, when it reached 37.3°C on January 1. This was the first instance in nine years where January temperatures hit such highs.

Residents are urged to monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their health and well-being amidst the fluctuating weather and air quality conditions.

51 trains delayed, several flights re-scheduled due to dense fog in Delhi

Fifty-one trains were delayed and several flights re-scheduled as dense fog enveloped the national capital on Sunday morning, reducing visibility to zero, officials said.

"Zero visibility prevailed over Palam from 4 AM to 7.30 AM IST, accompanied by easterly winds at 8-13 kmph," an IMD official said.

"Compared to Saturday's 9-hour zero visibility spell, Palam experienced a relatively shorter duration of 3.5 hours of zero visibility on Sunday," the official added.

The maximum temperature in the city settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch below the normal average, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity during the day ranged between 83 and 95 per cent, it said.

For Monday, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the morning.