Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic

Experts recount hair-raising tales of addiction resulting in financial ruination, say more women using substances these days

Experts claim that MD is also used to increase one’s sexual prowess and some couples begin using it for this purpose. Representation pic

Key Highlights Share:





A senior officer said if drug menace is not curbed, it will take a serious toll on society Inputs shed light on physical, psychological, social ramifications of narcotics menace According to experts, some addicts need 10 to 15 grams of MD over a night

To gain insights into the far-reaching impact and deeply troubling nature of addiction to synthetic drugs, mid-day spoke to members of investigation agencies as well as experts such as psychiatrists and doctors. Their inputs shed light on the physical, psychological and social ramifications of the narcotics menace.