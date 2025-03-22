Previously, the southbound traffic from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Hutatma Chowk was closed, and the northbound traffic was also restricted. Now, both the southbound and northbound lanes will be open for regular traffic from Hutatma Chowk to CSMT

The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced the reopening of key roads that were previously closed for the construction of Metro Line-3 (Aarey-Cuffe Parade) from March 24. These roads will be fully accessible to vehicular traffic, restoring normal movement across the previously affected areas.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Traffic), Pradnya Jedge, issued the notification under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, cancelling all the previous temporary traffic restrictions imposed since 2017.

Roads reopened for regular traffic

DN Road

Previously, the southbound traffic from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Hutatma Chowk was closed, and the northbound traffic was also restricted.

Now, both the southbound and northbound lanes will be open for regular traffic from Hutatma Chowk to CSMT.

Maharshi Dadichi Marg

Earlier, vehicles from Phirozshah Mehta Marg were restricted from proceeding towards Maharshi Dadichi Marg for MG Road.

Now, this road will function as a one-way route from its junction with DN Road towards MG Road (Chafekar Bandhu Chowk).

AK Nayak Marg

Previously, it was a two-way road towards Charanjit Rai Marg.

Now, it will operate as a one-way road from its junction with Maharshi Dadichi Marg towards Charanjit Rai Marg.

Purushottam Das Thakurdas Marg

Formerly one-way towards A.K. Nayak Marg.

It will now function as a one-way road for regular traffic towards DN Road (northbound) from AK Nayak Marg.

Mahatma Gandhi Marg

Initially converted into a two-way road from Chaphekar Bandhu Chowk to Hutatma Chowk and vice-versa.

Traffic moving from CTO Junction will take a right at Chaphekar Bandhu Chowk, follow a one-way route to Hutatma Junction, and then left towards DN Road (northbound) to CSMT Junction from March 24.

This reopening is expected to ease congestion and improve connectivity in South Mumbai, benefitting commuters travelling towards CSMT, Hutatma Chowk, MG Road, and other key locations, the office of the deputy police commissioner for traffic stated in a press release.

Mumbai Traffic Police impose temporary parking restrictions on St Andrews Road in Bandra

In a bid to tackle persistent traffic congestion and safety concerns, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced a temporary no-parking restriction on both sides of St Andrews Road in Bandra. The restriction, which comes into effect from Sunday, will remain in force until June 22. It aims to streamline traffic flow and ensure the safety of pedestrians, especially school students and local residents.

"Following temporary traffic arrangement will remain in force from 00.01 hrs dated 23/03/2025 to 22/06/2025 for 24.00 hrs," Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (HQ & Central) Traffic, Mumbai, said.

The decision follows a comprehensive review by the Bandra Traffic Division, which found that parking on both sides of the 15-meter-wide one-way road—stretching from Peri Cross Road to A-One Bakery Junction—was a major cause of obstruction and delays. Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ & Central) Samadhan Pawar, exercising powers under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, issued the directive under a government notification.

"The ongoing traffic congestion and safety concerns associated with vehicle parking on both sides of St. Andrews Road, which is 15 meters wide and designated as a one-way thoroughfare travelling from north to south, the Bandra Traffic Division has conducted a thorough review of the situation. To alleviate the inconvenience faced by local residents, drivers, and school students, and to ensure the smooth and speedy movement of traffic, we have concluded that it is essential to temporarily impose restrictions on vehicle parking along St. Andrews Road," Pawar said.

As per the order, parking will be strictly prohibited for all types of vehicles along the designated stretch for 24 hours a day throughout the enforcement period. The primary objective of this measure is to prevent traffic congestion, reduce safety hazards, and improve road conditions for residents, commuters, and students. Authorities have urged motorists to adhere to the new regulations to avoid fines and ensure smoother traffic movement. The Mumbai Traffic Police will deploy personnel to monitor compliance and enforce the rule effectively.

Local residents and daily commuters are advised to use alternative parking arrangements during this period. For further updates, motorists can check official Mumbai Traffic Police notifications.