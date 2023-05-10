Breaking News
Mumbai: Transferred 5 months ago, 55 cops wait to be released

Mumbai: Transferred 5 months ago, 55 cops wait to be released

Updated on: 10 May,2023 08:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

A total of 55 assistant police inspectors (APIs) from Mumbai who were transferred to different parts of Maharashtra five months are yet to be released, said an official on Wednesday.


The official said 109 APIs of the Mumbai police were transferred to other parts of the state in December 2022, but only 54 were released in the next few months.



Also Read: Mumbai Police extends preventive orders till May 26, shares list of exemptions


In February, the office of the director-general of police issued a reminder to sections in the department about the release of the APIs but we are still here. Most of us have taken the leaving certificates of our children from schools but we are unable to secure their admission on time, said the one of the transferred policemen.

A senior Mumbai police official, who requested not to be named, said, It is true that 55 APIs were not released because we did not get replacement for them. But in the coming days, we will release these 55 APIs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

