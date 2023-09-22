Breaking News
Mumbai: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded off Palghar coast

Mumbai: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded off Palghar coast

Updated on: 22 September,2023 06:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On Friday, a tremor of 3.8 magnitude occurred off Maharashtra's Palghar coast near Mumbai, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said

Representative image/iStock

On Friday, a tremor of 3.8 magnitude occurred off Maharashtra's Palghar coast near Mumbai, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.


J L Gautam, scientist with the NCS told PTI, "The quake occurred at 5.19 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres inside the sea off the coast of Palghar, some 78 kilometres north west of the metropolis."


The NCS is an institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences and is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquakes.


Meanwhile, smog containing gases from a restive Philippine volcano sickened dozens of students and prompted 25 towns and cities to shut their schools on Friday as a health precaution, officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)

