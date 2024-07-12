Mumbai: Truck plunges down illegal mine, killing driver, boy

Locals say mining is not allowed in the Vasai area where the accident happened

The locals rushed to the spot to help the driver. Pics/Hanif Patel

A dumper, with a driver and a minor boy on board, careened off a nearly 70-foot-high cliff at an illegal stone mining site in Vasai taluka, resulting in the tragic deaths of both. The accident occurred in the Waliv Navjeevan area of Vasai East on Wednesday evening.



Minor boy, Naresh Pawar (right) The driver, Samad Shaikh

The impact was so severe that the empty dumper was completely destroyed. The driver, Samad Shaikh, 24, was killed on the spot, while the 13-year-old boy, Naresh Pawar, was in severe pain. The loud thud of the crash reverberated through the deserted area, alerting nearby residents.



The crushed truck. Pics/Hanif Patel

Officials state that the accident happened when the minor boy, who was reportedly learning to drive, lost control of the heavy vehicle. Local social activists have accused Palghar District Collector Govind Bodake of ignoring the rampant illegal stone mining in the area. “No one has permission for stone mining here, yet a detonator was recovered from the site, indicating that illegal mining continues. A stone quarry was even operational after the accident,” said Bhushan Madhukar Naik, a local activist. “The detonator found was not old,” Naik added.



The alleged illegal stone mining site in Vasai

Another activist, Nipul Ramesh Kini, said, “We heard the crash and rushed to the scene to find the dumper mangled. Both victims had been removed from the wreckage by the time I arrived. One was dead, and the minor boy later died at the hospital.” “Illegal stone mining and rainwater have caused the road’s soil to become unstable. If a vehicle is driven on the edge of a road where the soil is soft due to mining, its driver is likely to lose control. Authorities need to stop illegal mining in the area,” Kini said.

The incident was reported to Pelhar police station, which has registered a first information report under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Motor Vehicles Act. When contacted, Bodake said he was unaware of the accident until Thursday evening. “I have no information about this incident. I will gather details and update you.”

District Disaster Management Officer Vivekanand Kadam later informed that the incident occurred at a plot with survey number 51/2 in Dhaniv village, Vasai taluka. “The dumper, registration number MH04DK1424, fell from a height of 70 feet on this plot. I have spoken to the Tahsildar, who confirmed that no permission was granted for mining in the area,” Kadam told mid-day.



The detonator was found at the site. Pics/Hanif Patel

Tahsildar Avinash Koshti said, “We’ve been informed that the minor was in the driver’s seat during the accident. The minor was a cleaner learning to drive, which is not appropriate for this type of training.” “No mining permissions have been issued for the past year. I have instructed the circle officer to investigate the detonators found at the scene. We will take strict action against anyone involved in illegal mining,” Koshti assured mid-day.