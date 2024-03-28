Mumbai: Two die after accident due to lack of timely care

Family says people shot videos instead of helping father-son duo

Kalachowki police have registered an FIR against a private school bus driver According to an officer, the deceased were heading home on their scooter when bus hit them A case has been registered against bus driver Arvind Humane

The Kalachowki police have registered an FIR against a private school bus driver who allegedly rammed his vehicle into a two-wheeler, causing the death of a father-son duo. According to an officer, the deceased—Pavankumar Sahu, 40, and Nitin, 19—were heading home on their scooter when the bus hit them. “They were taken to KEM hospital but succumbed to their injuries after receiving initial treatment,” he said. The incident took place around 11 am on March 26 near G D Ambedkar Marg. The police registered an FIR based on a statement provided by Pavankumar’s wife Lalti.

Lalti’s said her other son Bipin had informed her that Pavankumar and Nitin met with an accident and were taken to KEM hospital.

Pavankumar’s sister, Poonam Gupta said, “My brother and his son would have been saved if passersby had helped them immediately instead of taking videos. They died due to a lack of timely assistance. The police were informed late, after which they called an ambulance and took them to KEM.”

According to Poonam, Nitin purchased the scooter in January as he worked as a delivery agent. “He was crushed by the bus while Pavankumar, who was riding pillion, sustained head injuries. Now, Lalti has to manage the house and the upbringing of her two other kids. The driver should be punished but he is out on bail.”

According to the police, Pavankumar is a vegetable vendor while Nitin, an FYJC student in a college in Wadala, worked as a delivery agent to supplement the family’s income.

“Nitin was riding the bike and neither of them was wearing a helmet. He probably tried to overtake the bus when they got hit. The bus driver was not drunk,” said an officer.

A case has been registered against bus driver Arvind Humane under IPC Sections 279 (rash or negligent driving) and 304 (death due to negligence).

Mar 26

Day duo was hit by bus