Intoxicated biker loses control, collides with divider on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road resulting in tragic deaths

Scooter of Ganesh Arde which he was riding at the time of the accident. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article Mumbai: Two die in scooter mishap on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road x 00:00

Tilak Nagar police officers on patrol received a call from the control room at 8.25 pm on Thursday, reporting an accident on SCLR (Santacruz-Chembur Link Road). Both injured individuals were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Upon reaching the hospital, the police discovered that both victims had been declared dead on arrival by doctors at 8:52 pm. While the victims had injuries to their faces and heads, there were no visible marks on their bodies.

The police searched their pockets and mobile phones, and on making calls to their relatives, the victims were identified as Ganesh Arde, 40, and Rupesh Pednekar, 40. The police contacted Archana, Ganesh Arde’s wife, who informed them that her husband had left home in an inebriated state to meet his friend, Rupesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ganesh Arde resides in Santacruz, while Pednekar lives in Ambernath. We are investigating the meeting point of both individuals, but at the time of the accident, they were heading towards Chembur when Arde lost control and their bike collided with the divider. Arde’s wife has also confirmed that her husband left home to meet Pednekar,” stated PSI Pournima Hande. The deceased were employed as housekeeping staff in housing societies and had been friends since childhood. The Tilak Nagar police have charged Ganesh Arde under IPC Section 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), and Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988.