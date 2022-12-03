×
Mumbai: Two sections of Trans Harbour Link to be joined soon

Updated on: 03 December,2022 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Packages will be linked 10 km into sea, marking milestone in construction of bridge

Mumbai: Two sections of Trans Harbour Link to be joined soon

Construction work takes place on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link


In an important development, two sections of the 21-km-long under-construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)—India's longest sea bridge—will be joined soon.


A Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official said, “MMRDA has achieved another milestone on the MTHL project. The work of the two launching girders of erecting spans in the marine bridge has been done. Joining two packages of MTHL at a distance of approximately 10.380 km into the sea from Mumbai will be completed soon.”



Construction work takes place on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link


Also known as the Sewri-Nhava Sheva Harbour Link, the six-lane MTHL will feature approach sections, interchanges, an intelligence transport system (ITS) and other amenities required for a sea bridge.

The traffic conditions on the stretch will be monitored and managed from a traffic control centre with the help of CCTV cameras and related facilities installed on the stretch.

A 16.5-km stretch of the structure will be above the sea while it will have a 5.5-km-long viaduct on land on either side. The MTHL has interchanges at Sewri in Central Mumbai, Shivaji Nagar at Mumbai Bay and NH-4 B at Chirle, Navi Mumbai.

The MTHL will improve connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and continue economic development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The project, which is expected to be completed in 2023, will reduce travel time from south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai to a mere 20 minutes from the current 120 minutes. 

2023
The year the project is expected to be completed

mumbai metropolitan region development authority mumbai navi mumbai mumbai news

