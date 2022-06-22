Mumbai: Undergrad aspirants from CBSE, ICSE a worried lot

Even as they await their Std XII board results, Mumbai University gets lakhs of registrations for undergraduate courses in less than two weeks

The Mumbai University. File pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Youngsters who wrote their Std XII CBSE and ICSE board exams are a worried lot, as lakhs of students have already applied for undergraduate courses at the Mumbai University whereas they still await their results.

The Mumbai University (MU), which opened the pre-admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses on June 9, has received the registration for 2,09,297 students so far. The number of applications it received stands at 5,41,622, as every student is allowed to apply for more than one course. The MU has 3,95,214 seats for UG courses.



The first merit list will be announced on June 29. Representation pic

