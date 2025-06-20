The road — used by ferry passengers, locals, bikers, and tourists — is increasingly chaotic. To make matters worse, overgrown mangrove trees have invaded the path, reducing visibility and space, and worsening the risk during monsoons when the surface becomes slippery

The unfinished, narrow path commuters are forced to use daily; (right) a biker on the narrow stretch, leaving no space for pedestrians to pass

An incomplete Ro-Ro jetty project between Borivli and Gorai has turned into a daily hazard for local commuters, especially schoolchildren, elderly citizens, and two-wheeler riders. What was meant to improve connectivity has stalled halfway, forcing everyone onto a single, unfinished, and dangerously narrow road with no alternative route.

The road — used by ferry passengers, locals, bikers, and tourists — is increasingly chaotic. To make matters worse, overgrown mangrove trees have invaded the path, reducing visibility and space, and worsening the risk during monsoons when the surface becomes slippery.

“While commuting, the overgrown mangroves are a big hassle. They cut into the narrow path and make it very hard to balance if you’re on a bike, or even walk,” said Dejina Prabhu, a daily commuter. “People going to the ferry and those returning all use the same stretch. It’s extremely risky.”

Rajesh Zolar, a Gorai resident, added, “This issue needs urgent attention. The road is already narrow, and the mangroves only make it worse.”

Natasha D Vasaikar, who uses the path regularly, said, “When the tide is low, we all have to walk the same stretch — both directions. And the mangroves are so overgrown we have to bend to avoid getting hurt.”

Rossi D’Souza, a teacher at Don Bosco School, Borivli, said, “It’s dangerous. Bikers and pedestrians use the same path to reach work. I’ve requested the Mangrove Cell to trim the trees annually.”

Carol D’Souza painted a grim picture of weekend chaos: “When the Gorai ferry docks, motorbikes speed off the boat straight onto the narrow road, right alongside pedestrians. The same happens when the Water Kingdom ferry arrives. The crowd becomes overwhelming — it’s a time bomb waiting to explode.”

Karan Pandurangi highlighted other dangers too: exposed electrical wires, reckless overtaking, and steep inclines that elderly citizens struggle to climb. “This is not just inconvenient, it’s a serious public safety issue,” he said.

Residents say they’ve received no clear response from authorities on why the jetty project was left incomplete. Until action is taken, thousands, especially vulnerable groups, will continue risking their lives on this overcrowded, unsafe road.