The student, Neelam Shinde, is in a coma at a hospital in San Francisco, but her condition has slightly improved, her father said

Neelam Shinde. Pic/PTI

The United States (US) consulate in Mumbai has granted visa to the family members of Indian student Neelam Shinde who is undergoing treatment after suffering serious injuries in a road accident in California, her relatives said on Friday.

Shinde is still in a coma at a hospital in San Francisco, but her condition has slightly improved, her father said, according to PTI.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs had taken up the family's request for an urgent visa with the US authorities.

Shinde's father Tanaji father, told PTI that they learnt from the doctors that her condition had improved.



"I received a phone call from her roommate on February 16. However, she didn't tell me about the accident. Later, she informed Neelam's uncle about it. Neelam is still in a coma, but her condition has improved slightly," he said.

"We went to the embassy today [in Mumbai]. They interviewed us and granted visa within half an hour. We will leave for the US tomorrow. Both the Union and Maharashtra governments helped us a lot. The media also helped us," Shinde said.

"My daughter is in a coma, we can't do much. I only hope she gets well soon," he added.

Meanwhile, Neelam's uncle Yogesh Kadam told PTI that she the accident took place on February 14, but the family learnt about it only two days later.

Her family members were in the process of booking flight tickets, and they will leave for the US as soon as possible, he informed.

They had a telephonic conversation with the doctors on Thursday evening, and were told that her condition was stable, Kadam stated.

The US authorities have not asked the family to make any payment yet, and the university where Shinde was studying was also helping to ensure that she received good treatment, he added.

"Her roommates told us that local newspapers there carried news that the Nigerian national whose car hit her has been arrested," Kadam said.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "In such a situation, it's our responsibility to come out and help. I thank the American Consulate and the Consul General for understanding the situation and issuing visas to Neelam's family, so that they can travel there to take care of Neelam."

(With PTI and ANI inputs)