The first delivery of the prototype train will be in about two-and-a-half years from the date the tenders are awarded, said sources. Representational pic

In a major move, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has floated tenders for air-conditioned (AC) electric multiple unit (MU) local trains, dubbed ‘Vande Metro’, for the city.

"The project represents a massive leap forward in urban transport infrastructure for Mumbai and is expected to drastically improve the daily commute for millions, while also enhancing safety, energy efficiency, and overall service quality on the suburban network," said Vilas S Wadekar, Chief Managing Director (CMD) of MRVC.

“With this ambitious procurement, MRVC aims to modernise one of the world’s busiest commuter rail systems, marking a new era in Mumbai’s public transportation journey,” added Wadekar.

The new AC local trains will feature a sleek, metro-like design with cushioned seats, mobile charging ports, and video screens for entertainment. They will have 50 per cent powering, compared to the 33 per cent in existing trains, enabling have faster acceleration and deceleration. Sources said that although dwell time at each station increases by 20 seconds due to door operations, the faster acceleration and deceleration will compensate for it.

MRVC plans to place orders for 2,856 coaches, which operate in 12-, 15-, and 18-car configurations.

"The first prototype is expected to be delivered about two-and-a-half years after the tenders are awarded, followed by series production. The entire process will take around seven years. Any global company can bid, provided they comply with Make in India and other relevant clauses," the sources said.

"The new train orders will be customised as per the requirements of that time. For instance, if a corridor is ready for a 15-car, that configuration will be produced, and similarly for 12-car orders," they added.

Additionally, two maintenance depots will be established at Bhivpuri in Karjat and Vangaon in Palghar district.