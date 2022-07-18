Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 84 per cent

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 12,21,783 million litres of water or 84.41 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litre, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI

Good rainfall in the catchment areas has led to an increase in the collective water stock of seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai.



The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 12,21,783 million litres of water or 84.41 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litre, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday. The water level in the lakes was 19.83 per cent this time last year.



The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.



Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 19.83 per cent with 2,87,082 million litre, while in 2020 the water stock was 3,86,595 million litre.



The water level in Tansa is at 99.26 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 90.61 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 72.34 per cent, Bhatsa 81.20 per cent, Vehar 68.37 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.



Meanwhile, according to BMC, generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places today in Mumbai.



A high tide of 4.51 metre is expected at 3.38 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.21 metre is likely to occur at 9.52 pm on Monday.



The island city (south Mumbai) received 3.68 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Monday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 5.30 mm and 5.29 mm showers, respectively.