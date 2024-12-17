According to a BMC official, the leakage was reported on Tuesday morning. The Hydraulic department of BMC began repairing the pipeline and the repair work will be completed by December 17 morning

Water supply in Mahim area of Mumbai was affected after a 56-inch pipeline burst at Gowde Chowk near Deepak Talkies NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, the officials said on Tuesday.

The repair work is likely to be completed till Wednesday morning, they said.

According to a BMC official, the leakage was reported on Tuesday morning. The Hydraulic department of BMC began repairing the pipeline and the repair work will be completed by December 17 morning.

On Tuesday major areas of Mahim, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel were affected due to the pipeline burst.

A large area in the vicinity did not receive water and many housing societies arranged tanker water.

Irfan Machiwala, a civic activist based in Mahim said, "We are getting complaints of the water supply being affected. The BMC needs to make alternative arrangements during such incidents."

Another civic activist Santosh Mishra from Worli said, "The water supply was affected in the area and in such a situation the BMC should make alternative arrangements for people. In this area the water storage capacity is very less and people can store water for only a day. On Tuesday many societies had to call in private water tankers to overcome the water problem."

Meanwhile, last week, a leakage was reported on a major pipeline at Bandra West, which caused water supply disturbances in Bandra and Khar west areas of Mumbai.