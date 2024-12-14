A sudden transformer failure at the Pise Power Substation has led to the shutdown of six out of the 20 booster pumps supplying water to Mumbai and surrounding areas

Work is currently underway at the substation, as informed by the BMC. Pic/BMC

Mumbai, Thane, and Bhiwandi will experience a 15 per cent water cut on Saturday and Sunday. A sudden transformer failure at the Pise Power Substation has led to the shutdown of six out of the 20 booster pumps supplying water to Mumbai and surrounding areas. The incident occurred at 1:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, when the B-phase current transformer of the main transformer (No. 1) failed unexpectedly.

As a result of this failure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 15 per cent reduction in water supply to Mumbai city, its suburbs, Thane, and Bhiwandi areas. The reduction will be in effect from Saturday, December 14, through Sunday, December 15, 2024.

According to a BMC official, a sudden breakdown occurred at midnight on Friday in the B-phase current transformer of the main transformer (No. 1) at the Pise Power Substation. As a result, six out of the 20 operational booster pumps at the Pise Booster Station have stopped functioning. Repair work is being carried out on a war footing.

Repair work on the faulty transformer is currently underway and is expected to continue through the weekend. The BMC has urged residents to use water sparingly during this time to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the reduced supply.