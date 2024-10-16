BMC says they have to shut down water conveyance system to enable repair of faulty valve

Mumbai will face between five to 10 per cent water cut on October 17 and 18 following the breaking down of the 900 mm valve of the Vaitarna water pipeline system at Tarali in Thane district.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said they have shut down the water conveyance system as the hydraulic department is repairing the faulty valve. The repair work is expected to take approximately 48 hours.

“It is necessary to partially shut down the water conveyance system. As a result, there will be a five to 10 per cent reduction in water supply to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant,” a BMC official said. The civic body further appealed to the citizens to store adequate water and use it wisely.

There are three dams on the Vaitarna river—Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar—that supply water to the city. Of the total supply from 1,525 million litres of water daily, Upper Vaitarna supplies 635 million litres, Middle Vaitarna supplies 455 million litres, and Modak Sagar supplies 435 million litres.