The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a scheduled water supply disruption in the H-West zone on Friday, August 30, 2024, between 10 am and midnight. This brief interruption in water service is due to necessary repair and upgrade work being done to improve water distribution in the area, said BMC in their communique.

The project entails removing an existing, decrepit main water channel from Pali Hill Reservoir 1 and installing a new 750-millimeter diameter main water line between Ramdas Naik Marg and Route No. 32 on Patkar Marg. These upgrades are projected to increase the total water supply in the H-West zone, particularly by increasing the water level at Pali Hill Reservoir.

"The old, dilapidated main water channel of Pali Hill Reservoir 1 in the H-West zone of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be dismantled. Simultaneously, the newly laid 750-mm diameter main water line between Ramdas Naik Marg and Route No 32 on Patkar Marg will be operationalised. These works will take place on Friday, 30th August 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 AM (August 31). Consequently, water supply will be interrupted in certain areas of the H-West division. The BMC has undertaken the project to enhance the water supply in the H-West zone, involving the removal of the dilapidated water channel and commissioning of the new main water channel. Upon completion, the water level in Pali Hill Reservoir will improve, leading to an overall enhancement of water supply in the H-West region," said the civic body in their media statement.

Due to these works, the following areas will experience water supply disruptions on Friday:

1. Perry Circle: Including parts of Bandra West, Varoda Marg, Hill Road, Manual Gonsalves Marg, Pali Gaothan, Kantwadi, and Sherly Rajan Marg (usual water supply timings: 10 AM to 2 PM).

2. Khar Danda Area: Including Khar Danda Koliwada, Dandpada, Chuim Gaonthan, part of Khar West, and part of Gajdarbandh slum (usual water supply timings: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM).

3. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg: Including areas adjoining Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, Pais Pali Gaonthan, Pali Plateau, and parts of Khar West (usual water supply timings: 9:00 PM to 12:00 PM).

Residents in these locations are encouraged to stockpile water in advance and use it sparingly throughout the disruption period. After the repairs are done, the water supply will be restored, the BMC said.

As a precaution, the BMC recommends that people filter and boil water for 4 to 5 days once the supply is restored to assure its safety for consumption, it added.